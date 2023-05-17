Six outlaws arrested in DIK

(@FahadShabbir)

Dera Ismail Khan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :During a successful operation against criminal elements in the limits of Cantt police station on Wednesday, the Dera police arrested six outlaws and recovered stolen items, weapons and ice drug from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, on the directives of District Police Officer Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, SHO Cantt police station Gul Sher Khan conducted operations against the criminal elements and arrested the suspects wanted in various crimes, including Muhammad Shahid and Jawad, a resident of Lakki Marwat. A 30-bore pistol with 4 cartridges was also recovered from them.

During another action, SHO Gul Sher Khan arrested accused Saifullah, after recovering a stolen water pump from his possession.

Similarly, three drug peddlers were arrested and ice drug was recovered from them.

Police also apprehended Samiullah, a resident of Thaheemabad and recovered 221 grams of ice drug from his possession.

Whereas, 111 grams of ice drug was recovered from the possession of accused Muhammad Waleed, a resident of Eidgah and 121 grams of ice drug were recovered from the possession of accused Hasan Raza, a resident of Eidgah Kalan.

Police have registered separate cases against all the arrested accused.