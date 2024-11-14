Six Outlaws Arrested In Lakki Marwat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) Lakki Marwat police on Thursday conducted successful operations against the criminal elements and arrested Six outlaws in the limits of various police stations.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Lakki Marwat Rahim Hussain, the district police intestified the crackdown against the criminal elements.
During the operation, Norang police station under the supervision of DSP Norang Circle Sabz Ali Khan, SHO with the police team arrested the accused Waheedullah resident of Kotka Abdullah.
the accused wanted to local police in murder case. The police also recovered 12 bore repeater gun with ammunition from his possession.
Similarly, during another action the Tijori police arrested two proclaimed offenders Hanifullah and Baitullah residents of Salman Khel.
Meanwhile, team of Burgi police station arrested three wanted accused Nazeer Jan, Mir Qad Ayaz and Jamiraz during the operation.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
