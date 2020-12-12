Six outlaws arrested in Sargodha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and illegal weapons from their possession.

Police sources said on Saturday that during ongoing drive against drug sellers and illegal weapon handlers, the team of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdictions and nabbed six criminals and recovered 2.

1 kg hashish and 2 pistols 30 bore from them. They were identified as; Muhammad Sarfraz,Naqeeb Hassan,Muhammad Akram,Abu Bakr,Muhammad Zain and Muhammad Zafar. Separate cases were registered against the accused.