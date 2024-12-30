Six Outlaws Arrested In Sargodha
Muhammad Irfan Published December 30, 2024 | 06:59 PM
Police claimed on Monday to have arrested six accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Police claimed on Monday to have arrested six accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.
Police said that during a continued drive against drug peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 6 drug pushers and recovered 1.8 kilogram hashish, 90 liter liquor and 2 pistols from them. Cases were registered against the accused.
