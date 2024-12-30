Six outlaws arrested in Sargodha

Police claimed on Monday to have arrested six accused including a proclaimed offender and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

Police said that during a continued drive against drug peddlers and criminals, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested 6 drug pushers and recovered 1.8 kilogram hashish, 90 liter liquor and 2 pistols from them. Cases were registered against the accused.