Six Outlaws Arrested, Narcotics Seized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 12:52 PM

Six outlaws arrested, narcotics seized

Police arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that ongoing drive against drug sellers/weapon handlers,the teams of different police stations of the district conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested six criminals and recovered 1.

3 kg hashish, 25 liters of liquor,three pistols 30 bore and two guns 12 bore from their possession. They were identified as--Naveed Ahmed,Hamza,Usman Haider,Arslan,Waseem and Usman. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

