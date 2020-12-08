Six outlaws arrested, narcotics seized

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested six accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said on Tuesday that ongoing drive against drug sellers/weapon handlers,the teams of different police stations of the district conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested six criminals and recovered 1.

3 kg hashish, 25 liters of liquor,three pistols 30 bore and two guns 12 bore from their possession. They were identified as--Naveed Ahmed,Hamza,Usman Haider,Arslan,Waseem and Usman. Police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.