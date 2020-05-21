UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Outlaws Arrested, Weapon Seized In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 21st May 2020 | 05:38 PM

Six outlaws arrested, weapon seized in Sargodha

The district police on Thursday arrested six outlaws and recovered weapons, cache and narcotics from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested six outlaws and recovered weapons, cache and narcotics from their possession.

A police spokesman said that in order to avoid any untoward incident the police teams conducted search operation in different areas of the district and arrested six persons, recovered three Klashnikovs, three rifles and a pistol besides 600 grams charas from them.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police From

Recent Stories

PCMD's BSL-III laboratory turns into one of countr ..

3 minutes ago

Stocks retreat as virus uncertainty tempers lockdo ..

4 minutes ago

IVMP to ensure treatment to vector borne diseases' ..

3 minutes ago

Philippines' COVID-19 Case Tally Nearing 13,500, D ..

3 minutes ago

Sukkur braves dry and hot weather

3 minutes ago

Motorcyclist crushed to death in road mishap in Kh ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.