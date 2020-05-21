Six outlaws arrested, weapon seized in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The district police on Thursday arrested six outlaws and recovered weapons, cache and narcotics from their possession.

A police spokesman said that in order to avoid any untoward incident the police teams conducted search operation in different areas of the district and arrested six persons, recovered three Klashnikovs, three rifles and a pistol besides 600 grams charas from them.

The police registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.