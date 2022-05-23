Six outlaws held

Islamabad police have arrested six criminals including drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered heroin, hashish and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested six criminals including drug peddlers from different areas of the city and recovered heroin, hashish and weapons with ammunition from their possession, a police spokesman said on Monday.

He said, Tarnol police team arrested two accused including drug peddlers and illegal weapon handler namely Norooz Khan and Muhammad Javed and recovered 1600 gram heroin and one 30 bore pistol with ammunition from their possession.

Similarly, the Koral police team arrested an accused namely Asim Hanif and recovered one dagger from his possession. Likewise, Bhara Kahu and Khana police teams arrested two accused namely Mehran Zafar and Nadeem and recovered two 30 bore pistols from their possession.

Moreover, Lohi Bher police team arrested a drug peddler namely Adnan and recovered 1100 gram hashish from his possession.

Cases against all the nominated accused have been registered and further investigation was underway.