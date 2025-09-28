Six Outlaws Held
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 01:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six criminals from various areas
and recovered gold ornaments and other valuables from their possession
during the last seven days.
Sajid Shaheed police conducted raids and arrested four outlaws identified
as Abid, Saleem, Tahir and Waqas and recovered valuables worth Rs 10.
01
million from them.
Responding to the 15 call, Satellite Town police arrested Aoun and Zamur
and recovered gold ornaments worth millions of rupees from their possession.
District police officer Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf appreciated the performance
of police teams, and said that all available resources would be utilized for
the security of citizens.
