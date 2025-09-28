Six outlaws held

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six criminals from various areas

and recovered gold ornaments and other valuables from their possession

during the last seven days.

Sajid Shaheed police conducted raids and arrested four outlaws identified

as Abid, Saleem, Tahir and Waqas and recovered valuables worth Rs 10.

01

million from them.

Responding to the 15 call, Satellite Town police arrested Aoun and Zamur

and recovered gold ornaments worth millions of rupees from their possession.

District police officer Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf appreciated the performance

of police teams, and said that all available resources would be utilized for

the security of citizens.