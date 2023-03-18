UrduPoint.com

Six Outlaws Held; Arms, Drugs Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Six outlaws held; arms, drugs recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested six accused and recovered drugs, weapons and ammunition from their possession during different actions, a police spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesman said that District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani had ordered all the SHOs to intensify crackdown against anti-social elements.

Following the orders, a police team led by Paharpur Police Station SHO Atta Ullah arrested accused Muhammad Imran son of Alam Khan Marwat resident of Paharpur and recovered 1150 grams hashish from him. In another action, the Pahrpur police arrested accused Naqeeb Ullah son of Ghulam Qadir resident of Paharpur and recovered a 12-bore rifle along with 15 cartridges.

Another accused Abdul Majeed son of Ghulam Hussain resident of Jhok Khana was also arrested over a charge of providing shelter to an absconder who is wanted to police in murder case.

Similarly, the Cantt police led by its SHO Sabir Hussain Baloch arrested accused Muhammad Arshar son of Rabnawaz Baloch resident of Kheirabad Colony, Diyal road during blocked and recovered 2020 gram hashish and 50 gram Ice drug from his possession.

In another action, the Cantt police arrested accused Muhammad Amir Pattiban and Muhammad Aslam Miani, recovering two 30-bore pistols along with 26 cartridges from them.

