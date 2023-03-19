UrduPoint.com

Six Outlaws Held; Arms, Drugs Recovered

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Six outlaws held; arms, drugs recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested six accused and recovered drugs, weapons, and ammunition from their possession during an ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements.

According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified actions against criminals following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani.

A team of Paroa Police station led by its SHO Gulsher Khan, during routine patrolling, arrested accused Muhammad Rizwan son of Sher Zaman resident of Basti Dhandla, and recovered 560 grams of hashish from him. Besides, the Paroa police arrested another accused Muhammad Tufail son of Ahmad Bakhsh resident of Basti Dhandla and recovered a 12-bore rifle along with eight cartridges.

Similarly, a team of Shaheed Nawab Police Station led by SHO Aslam Khan, during snap checking, arrested accused Bakht Ameer son of Ghulam Muhammad resident of Wandha Budh, and recovered over one-kilogram of hashish from his possession.

In another action, the Shaheed Nawab police arrested accused Rahmat Ullah son of Faiz Ullah resident of Mohallah Shadikhel, Panyala along with 45 gram hashish.

Likewise, Chaudhwan Police led by SHO Mukhtiar Ahmad arrested accused Umar Khan son of Inam Babar resident of Chaudhwan and recovered 450-gram of hashish from him. While in another action, the Chaudhwan police arrested absconder Karam Khan son of Yar Khan resident of Sakoota who was wanted to police in a theft case.

The cases has been registered against all the arrested accused in concerned police stations.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Drugs Criminals All From

Recent Stories

24 Dubai companies join Dubai International Chambe ..

24 Dubai companies join Dubai International Chamber&#039;s New Horizons Trade Mi ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE President receives President of Syria

UAE President receives President of Syria

40 minutes ago
 SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustain ..

SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustainability

1 hour ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff at annual Staff Appreciation Di ..

1 hour ago
 ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first ..

ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first Global EEE Future Mobility Ch ..

1 hour ago
 Saned Facilities Management participates in Sharja ..

Saned Facilities Management participates in Sharjah Building Safety Forum

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.