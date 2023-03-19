Six outlaws held; arms, drugs recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :The district police have arrested six accused and recovered drugs, weapons, and ammunition from their possession during an ongoing crackdown against anti-social elements.

According to a police spokesman, the police have intensified actions against criminals following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani.

A team of Paroa Police station led by its SHO Gulsher Khan, during routine patrolling, arrested accused Muhammad Rizwan son of Sher Zaman resident of Basti Dhandla, and recovered 560 grams of hashish from him. Besides, the Paroa police arrested another accused Muhammad Tufail son of Ahmad Bakhsh resident of Basti Dhandla and recovered a 12-bore rifle along with eight cartridges.

Similarly, a team of Shaheed Nawab Police Station led by SHO Aslam Khan, during snap checking, arrested accused Bakht Ameer son of Ghulam Muhammad resident of Wandha Budh, and recovered over one-kilogram of hashish from his possession.

In another action, the Shaheed Nawab police arrested accused Rahmat Ullah son of Faiz Ullah resident of Mohallah Shadikhel, Panyala along with 45 gram hashish.

Likewise, Chaudhwan Police led by SHO Mukhtiar Ahmad arrested accused Umar Khan son of Inam Babar resident of Chaudhwan and recovered 450-gram of hashish from him. While in another action, the Chaudhwan police arrested absconder Karam Khan son of Yar Khan resident of Sakoota who was wanted to police in a theft case.

The cases has been registered against all the arrested accused in concerned police stations.