UrduPoint.com

Six Outlaws Held; Arms, Drugs, Valuables Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published July 24, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Six outlaws held; arms, drugs, valuables recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The Dera police have arrested six accused and recovered drugs, valuables and weapons from their possession during different action, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

He said that District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat had ordered all the SHOs to intensify the crackdown on criminal elements.

Following these orders, a police team, led by DSP Hafiz Muhammad Adnan Khan and SHO Dera Town Mukhtiar Hussain, has carried out a successful operation against arms smuggling in the limits of Dera Police station.

The police team foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Peshawar to Dera and arrested three alleged smugglers.

SHO Dera Town Mukhtiar Hussain along with police personnel stopped the suspicious vehicle bearing number AGG-271 on Dera-Bannu road during duty patrol. The police also recovered 05 rifles and shot guns along with a large amount of ammunition from them. Three persons namely Mohammad Shoaib, Safir Ahmed and Dil Roshan were arrested.

On further checking of the vehicle, 4250 sniper rifles and 375 3×3 cartridges were also recovered.

Likewise, Paniala Police during a successful operation against criminals arrested two accused and recovered one stolen motorcycle and a Kalashnikov from their possession.

Paniyala SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan along with Idris Khan recovered the stolen motorcycle from the accused Mehboob Shah in the theft case. While in another action, the Paniyala police recovered one Kalashnikov and 24 cartridges from accused Abdul Azziz.

Moreover, the University police arrested one person and recovered one stolen 16 HP peter, Android mobile phone and ice. The police team led by SDPO Prowa Kashif Sattar along with SHO University City Attaullah Khan, taken action against thieves and drug dealers.

During the action, SHO University Attaullah Khan arrested the accused involved in the different theft incidents and recovered a 16 HP peter, an android mobile phone, 55 grams of ice from drug dealer Fathullah.

The separate cases were registered against all accused in respective police stations.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Mobile Drugs Road Vehicle Criminals Sunday All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Cycling: Tour de France results

Cycling: Tour de France results

16 hours ago
 Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour d ..

Vingegaard wants to 'return and win another Tour de France'

16 hours ago
 Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Gra ..

Leclerc on pole ahead of Verstappen for French Grand Prix

16 hours ago
 Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity amo ..

Ulema, mashaykh role stressed for peace, unity among Muslims

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.