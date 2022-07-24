Six outlaws held; arms, drugs, valuables recovered

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :The Dera police have arrested six accused and recovered drugs, valuables and weapons from their possession during different action, a police spokesperson said on Sunday.

He said that District Police Officer (DPO) Najmul Hasnain Liaquat had ordered all the SHOs to intensify the crackdown on criminal elements.

Following these orders, a police team, led by DSP Hafiz Muhammad Adnan Khan and SHO Dera Town Mukhtiar Hussain, has carried out a successful operation against arms smuggling in the limits of Dera Police station.

The police team foiled an attempt to smuggle weapons from Peshawar to Dera and arrested three alleged smugglers.

SHO Dera Town Mukhtiar Hussain along with police personnel stopped the suspicious vehicle bearing number AGG-271 on Dera-Bannu road during duty patrol. The police also recovered 05 rifles and shot guns along with a large amount of ammunition from them. Three persons namely Mohammad Shoaib, Safir Ahmed and Dil Roshan were arrested.

On further checking of the vehicle, 4250 sniper rifles and 375 3×3 cartridges were also recovered.

Likewise, Paniala Police during a successful operation against criminals arrested two accused and recovered one stolen motorcycle and a Kalashnikov from their possession.

Paniyala SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan along with Idris Khan recovered the stolen motorcycle from the accused Mehboob Shah in the theft case. While in another action, the Paniyala police recovered one Kalashnikov and 24 cartridges from accused Abdul Azziz.

Moreover, the University police arrested one person and recovered one stolen 16 HP peter, Android mobile phone and ice. The police team led by SDPO Prowa Kashif Sattar along with SHO University City Attaullah Khan, taken action against thieves and drug dealers.

During the action, SHO University Attaullah Khan arrested the accused involved in the different theft incidents and recovered a 16 HP peter, an android mobile phone, 55 grams of ice from drug dealer Fathullah.

The separate cases were registered against all accused in respective police stations.