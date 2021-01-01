UrduPoint.com
Six Outlaws Held, Cache Of Narcotics And Weapons Recovered

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 06:20 PM

Six outlaws held, cache of narcotics and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad Khanna and Noon Police on Friday arrested six outlaws and recovered huge cache of hashish, wine and weapons from them.

According to police spokesman, DIG (Operations) Waqar-ud-Din Syed had categorically directed all police officers to accelerate their efforts against criminals and drug dealers/smugglers.

A police team constituted by SP (Rural-Zone) Farooq Amjad under the supervision of DSP Mubarik Ali, Comprising SHO Khanna Kamal Khan ,Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asif, ASIs, Muhammad Farooq, Abdul Waheed, Abdul Haad along with others.

The team carried out search and combing operations in Sohan, Iqbal Town, Zia Mosque stop and apprehended suspects including Mehrab Khan, Amanat Khan, Sohail Shah, Zeshan and Muhib-Ullah and recovered 450 gram hashish, wine ,two Kalashnikovs, one 12 bore gun and 30 bore pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

Similarly, another team constituted by SP (Industrial-Area) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh under the supervision of DSP Khalid Mehmood Awan including SHO Noon Police Station along with others officials that arrested an accused Muhammad Humayun and recovered five 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from him.

A case has been registered against him and further investigation is underway.

