Six outlaws held, contrabands seized

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Attock police arrested six outlaws including a female drugs smuggler on Friday during a crackdown against anti-social elements, who attempting to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab, and seized contraband from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the Attock Saddar Police recovered 2.20 kilogram hashish from Haris Baig, Attock Khurd Police foiled a bid to smuggle 1.20 kilogram hashish from a lady smuggler identified as Suryia Kosar, Pindigheb Police recovered 1.

50 kilogram hashish from Nazzar Abass while Attock Saddar Police recovered 20 liters of liquor from Zahid Khan.

Separately, Police arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases and declared absconders by respective courts. Bassal Police arrested Matlub Hussain wanted in a cheque dishonor case while Fatehjang police arrested Zafar Iqbal wanted in a theft case registered against them.

Separate cases were registered against the accused and Police launched further investigation.