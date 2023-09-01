Open Menu

Six Outlaws Held, Contrabands Seized

Faizan Hashmi Published September 01, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Six outlaws held, contrabands seized

Attock police arrested six outlaws including a female drugs smuggler on Friday during a crackdown against anti-social elements, who attempting to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab, and seized contraband from their possession

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2023 ) :Attock police arrested six outlaws including a female drugs smuggler on Friday during a crackdown against anti-social elements, who attempting to smuggle narcotics from KP to Punjab, and seized contraband from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the Attock Saddar Police recovered 2.20 kilogram hashish from Haris Baig, Attock Khurd Police foiled a bid to smuggle 1.20 kilogram hashish from a lady smuggler identified as Suryia Kosar, Pindigheb Police recovered 1.

50 kilogram hashish from Nazzar Abass while Attock Saddar Police recovered 20 liters of liquor from Zahid Khan.

Separately, Police arrested two proclaimed offenders (POs) wanted in different cases and declared absconders by respective courts. Bassal Police arrested Matlub Hussain wanted in a cheque dishonor case while Fatehjang police arrested Zafar Iqbal wanted in a theft case registered against them.

Separate cases were registered against the accused and Police launched further investigation.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Attock Saddar From

Recent Stories

FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

FM, Turkish envoy discuss bilateral ties

16 minutes ago
 Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: S ..

Caretaker govt bound to respect law & judiciary: Solangi

19 minutes ago
 Latvia stun Spain as Basketball World Cup second r ..

Latvia stun Spain as Basketball World Cup second round begins

19 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid’s second children’s book l ..

Mohammed bin Rashid’s second children’s book launched on board the Internati ..

35 minutes ago
 Geelani's thoughts will continue to serve as beaco ..

Geelani's thoughts will continue to serve as beacon of hope for Kashmiris: Musha ..

19 minutes ago
 Minister calls for controlling CPI-WPI abnormal ga ..

Minister calls for controlling CPI-WPI abnormal gaps to relief masses

24 minutes ago
Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr. ..

Stress main reason for increasing cholesterol: Dr.Ghulam Hussain

24 minutes ago
 Scientific Exhibition held in College of Nursing f ..

Scientific Exhibition held in College of Nursing for female in Larkana

24 minutes ago
 Korean nutritionists emphasize on need of overcomi ..

Korean nutritionists emphasize on need of overcoming nutritional deficiencies

24 minutes ago
 HDBA requests Sindh Govt for funds to upgrade libr ..

HDBA requests Sindh Govt for funds to upgrade library

24 minutes ago
 Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to l ..

Australia recall Zampa as 'rusty' Proteas aim to level T20 series

52 minutes ago
 PM to visit Nairobi on Sept 4-6 to attend Africa C ..

PM to visit Nairobi on Sept 4-6 to attend Africa Climate Summit

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan