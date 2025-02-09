Six Outlaws Held; Drugs, Illegal Arms Recovered In DI Khan
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2025 | 04:00 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) The district police on Sunday apprehended six outlaws recovering drugs, illegal arms and ammunition from their possession during a search and strike operation conducted in the limits of Dera Town police station.
According to police spokesman, District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada has issued directions for making all out efforts to eradicate crimes from the society.
Following these directives, a team of Dera Town police station led by SDPO Suburbs Muhammad Noman along with SHO Asghar Khan Wazir conducted a search and strike operation in different localities.
During the operation, the police arrested accused Mujeeb ur Rehman son of Sher Zaman, Muhammad Zeshan son of Fazal ur Rehman and Muhammad Zubair son of Dost Muhammad Khan. The police also recovered three 30-bore pistols along with 30 cartridges from them.
Similarly, the police arrested three accused drug dealers namely Daood son of Haji Seen Khan, Fazal ur Rehman son of Gul Muhammad and Muhammad Fayyaz son of Haqnawaz with recovery of 135 grams Ice drug, 82 grams of Ice drug and 123 grams of Ice drugs from them respectively.
The police registered separate cases against the arrested accused and started further investigation.
