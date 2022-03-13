Six outlaws held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The police have arrested six outlaws and recovered fireworks, open petrol and gas cylinders and refueling equipment from their possession here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Jatli police raided on marriage party and arrested Ghulam Qamar and Aqib Hussain and recovered fireworks from their possession.

The same police held Danish who was openly selling petrol.

Following operation, Naseerabad police nabbed two accused Mehtab and Haris for refilling gas cylinders and recovered illegal equipments from their possession.

Similarly, Race Course police arrested Adeel, the accused who set off fireworks and recovered fireworks.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that those who endangered the lives of citizens through fireworks and involved in illegal businesses of refueling of gas cylinders would not be spared.