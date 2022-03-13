UrduPoint.com

Six Outlaws Held During Raid

Umer Jamshaid Published March 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Six outlaws held during raid

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2022 ) :The police have arrested six outlaws and recovered fireworks, open petrol and gas cylinders and refueling equipment from their possession here Sunday, informed police spokesman.

During course of action, Jatli police raided on marriage party and arrested Ghulam Qamar and Aqib Hussain and recovered fireworks from their possession.

The same police held Danish who was openly selling petrol.

Following operation, Naseerabad police nabbed two accused Mehtab and Haris for refilling gas cylinders and recovered illegal equipments from their possession.

Similarly, Race Course police arrested Adeel, the accused who set off fireworks and recovered fireworks.

Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigation.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that those who endangered the lives of citizens through fireworks and involved in illegal businesses of refueling of gas cylinders would not be spared.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Marriage Same Gas Sunday All From Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th March 2022

8 hours ago
 Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

Govt won't succumb to foreign powers: Asad Umar

17 hours ago
 Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

Bayern drop more points after draw at Hoffenheim

18 hours ago
 'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 i ..

'Felt like a century' says Iyer after hitting 92 in pink ball Test

18 hours ago
 No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI ..

No confidence motion against PM to be failed: PTI leader

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>