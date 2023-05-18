UrduPoint.com

Six Outlaws Held; Illegal Weapons, Narcotics Recovered

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Six outlaws held; illegal weapons, narcotics recovered

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Tank police on Thursday claimed to have arrested six outlaws and recovered over 1.2-kilogram narcotics, and illegal weapons from their possessions.

According to a police spokesman, the district police was following its 'zero tolerance' policy against crimes and anti-social activities.

In continuation of actions against crimes, a team of Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station led by SHO Abdul Ali Khan, taking action on a tip-off, created a blockade on Tank-Pezu road near Sadgi Check post. The police stopped a black-colored high-roof Hiace bearing registration number (LES-6415) and came from Rodi-Khel side for checking. During the checking, the police found 1231 gram heroin and arrested the accused smuggler Wasi Ullah son of Haider Khan resident of Pai. The arrested accused revealed before the police that he was transporting the said drugs against the amount Rs 20,000 given by drug dealer Naqeeb son of Banat resident of Kirri Syedal.

The Shaheed Mureed Akbar police, in other actions, arrested a total of five accused including a drug dealer and recovered a total of 1231 gram heroin, 75 gram hashish, two pistols and 29 cartridges.

Meanwhile, a team of City Police Station led by SHO Farhan Ali Khan during the routine patrolling arrested accused Rukh Niaz son of Itwar Khan resident of Mohallah Mehsudan who was wanted to police in an attempt to murder case registered on May 17.

Moreover, the City police raided the house of the second accused in the same case in Mohallah Mehsudan who was not present at home. However, the police recovered one pistol along with six cartridges from his bedroom. The police were making efforts for the arrest of the second accused.

Related Topics

Murder Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Drugs Road Same Tank May Post From

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Italy and offers condolences over flood victims

1 minute ago
 Australian football: Remarkable milestones followi ..

Australian football: Remarkable milestones following entry into AFC

16 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its ..

Abu Dhabi University concludes 10th edition of its Undergraduate Research Compet ..

16 minutes ago
 World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

World Bank expects UAE GDP to grow to 3.4% in 2024

1 hour ago
 Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for ..

Priyanka Chopra featured as global cover star for Grazia Magazine

2 hours ago
 Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's ..

Rare rainbow Sea slug Spotted in South Cornwall's rock pool

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.