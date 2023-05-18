Six outlaws held; illegal weapons, narcotics recovered

(@FahadShabbir)

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :The Tank police on Thursday claimed to have arrested six outlaws and recovered over 1.2-kilogram narcotics, and illegal weapons from their possessions.

According to a police spokesman, the district police was following its 'zero tolerance' policy against crimes and anti-social activities.

In continuation of actions against crimes, a team of Shaheed Mureed Akbar Police Station led by SHO Abdul Ali Khan, taking action on a tip-off, created a blockade on Tank-Pezu road near Sadgi Check post. The police stopped a black-colored high-roof Hiace bearing registration number (LES-6415) and came from Rodi-Khel side for checking. During the checking, the police found 1231 gram heroin and arrested the accused smuggler Wasi Ullah son of Haider Khan resident of Pai. The arrested accused revealed before the police that he was transporting the said drugs against the amount Rs 20,000 given by drug dealer Naqeeb son of Banat resident of Kirri Syedal.

The Shaheed Mureed Akbar police, in other actions, arrested a total of five accused including a drug dealer and recovered a total of 1231 gram heroin, 75 gram hashish, two pistols and 29 cartridges.

Meanwhile, a team of City Police Station led by SHO Farhan Ali Khan during the routine patrolling arrested accused Rukh Niaz son of Itwar Khan resident of Mohallah Mehsudan who was wanted to police in an attempt to murder case registered on May 17.

Moreover, the City police raided the house of the second accused in the same case in Mohallah Mehsudan who was not present at home. However, the police recovered one pistol along with six cartridges from his bedroom. The police were making efforts for the arrest of the second accused.