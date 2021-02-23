UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Outlaws Held In Muzaffargarh

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 01:57 PM

Six outlaws held in muzaffargarh

Jatoe Police claimed to arrest six alleged outlaws and recovered drugs and stake money from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Jatoe Police claimed to arrest six alleged outlaws and recovered drugs and stake money from their possession.

SHO Zahid Mahmood Leghari, along with police party raided at different areas and managed to arrest two drug peddlers namely Fayyaz and Aslam and recovered four kilogramme charas from their possession.

Similarly, the team also managed to arrest another four gamblers. Rs 6060 and four motorcycles were recovered from their possession.

Related Topics

Police Drugs Money From

Recent Stories

Corpse recovered from canal in khanewal

4 minutes ago

Vietnam to prioritize health workers in COVID-19 v ..

4 minutes ago

Georgian Opposition Threatens Protests to Demand M ..

4 minutes ago

Mubadala Health COVID-19 vaccination centre opens ..

16 minutes ago

Russia Halts Gas Transit to Kazakhstan After Pipel ..

4 minutes ago

Suu Kyi's lawyer soldiers on 'in defence of democr ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.