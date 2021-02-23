Six outlaws held in muzaffargarh

Jatoe Police claimed to arrest six alleged outlaws and recovered drugs and stake money from their possession

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Jatoe Police claimed to arrest six alleged outlaws and recovered drugs and stake money from their possession.

SHO Zahid Mahmood Leghari, along with police party raided at different areas and managed to arrest two drug peddlers namely Fayyaz and Aslam and recovered four kilogramme charas from their possession.

Similarly, the team also managed to arrest another four gamblers. Rs 6060 and four motorcycles were recovered from their possession.