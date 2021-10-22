Six outlaws held in Rawalpindi

(@FahadShabbir)

Police have arrested six outlaws and recovered drugs, weapons, liquor and valuables from their possession here Friday, informed police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested six outlaws and recovered drugs, weapons, liquor and valuables from their possession here Friday, informed police spokesman.

Morgah Police Station arrested Muhammad Bilal and seized 1.2 kg drugs from his possession.

Similarly, Taxila Police Station held Muhammad Ashraf and recovered 220 gram of charas from his custody.

Gujjar Khan Police Station seized 300 grams of charas from Naseer Ahmed. Sadiqabad Police Station recovered 110 grams of charas from Asad Mehmood. Saddar Barooni Police nabbed Arshad Mehmood and recovered 18 liters of liquor from his possession. Newtown police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Abdul Malik.

Police have registered separate cases against the all the accused.

City Police Officer CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the police teams adding that strict action must be taken against the law breakers.