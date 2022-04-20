Six outlaws held; narcotics and weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested six outlaws including two drug pushers from various areas of the city and recovered narcotics, weapons and ammunition.

According to a news release on Wednesday, following directions and guidance of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas renewed efforts were underway to curb bootlegging and drug peddling activities in the city.

A team of Karachi company police arrested a drug dealer namely Javed and recovered 2250 gram heroin and 1030 gram hashish from his possession.

Similarly, Golra police team arrested an accused Bakht Mawaldin and recovered 1050 gram hashish.

Likewise, Bhara Kahu police arrested an accused Rauf Khan during snap-checking and recovered a 30 bore pistol. Tarnol, Lohi Bher and Kohsar police team arrested three outlaws during checking identified as Mudassir, Waheed and Saqib Arshad and recovered three 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.