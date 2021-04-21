UrduPoint.com
Six Outlaws Held, Narcotics Recovered

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:18 PM

Islamabad police on Wednesday nabbed six outlaws including two absconders and recovered narcotics from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Wednesday nabbed six outlaws including two absconders and recovered narcotics from their possession, a police spokesman said.

He said that Shahzad Town police arrested two drug pushers namely Nabeel and Muddassir and recovered 241 gram hashish from their possession.

Sihala police arrested Saghir and recovered 220 gram hashish from him. Golar police arrested accused Allah Ditta involved in theft.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

During the special crackdown against absconders, police teams arrested two offenders from various areas of the city SSP (Operations) Islamabad Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of the every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.

