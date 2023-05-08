UrduPoint.com

Six Outlaws Held, Stolen Items, Drugs Recovered In Dera

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2023 | 07:22 PM

Six outlaws held, stolen items, drugs recovered in Dera

The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested six outlaws including five thieves recovering stolen goods, cash and drugs from their possession

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested six outlaws including five thieves recovering stolen goods, cash and drugs from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the Daraban police led by SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan traced a theft case and arrested four thieves including Naseer Ullah son of Khan Zaman, Hussain Khan son of Ashraf Khan, Jaffer Khan son of Jallat Khan and Ayyaz Khan son of Ajab Khan residents of Maskoota, Daraban.

The police also recovered Rs 60,000 cash which the thieves received after selling the stolen goods.

Similarly, a team of Paharpur Police led by SHO Atta Ullah took immediate action into a theft case, traced and arrested accused namely Nazeer son of Ameer Bakhsh resident of Jaranwala, Paharpur.

The police also recovered two electric batteries and Rs 40,000 cash from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Cantt police led by SHO Sabir Hussain Baloch took action on a tip-off during patrolling and arrested accused drug dealer Suleman alias Bana resident of New Bannu Chungi. The police also recovered 275 grams of hashish and Rs 5,000 sale cash of drugs.

The police registered separate cases against all the arrested accused and sent them behind bars.

Related Topics

Bannu Police Drugs Sale Jaranwala All From

Recent Stories

PAC organises Cultural Mela in Attock

PAC organises Cultural Mela in Attock

23 minutes ago
 CPO hands over new vehicles, motorcycles' keys to ..

CPO hands over new vehicles, motorcycles' keys to traffic officials

19 minutes ago
 Dutch City Authorities Cutting Ties With Chinese S ..

Dutch City Authorities Cutting Ties With Chinese Sister Cities - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Switzerland Opens Nearly 30 Cases Over Alleged Rus ..

Switzerland Opens Nearly 30 Cases Over Alleged Russia Sanctions Circumvention At ..

19 minutes ago
 Russian Chapel at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washingto ..

Russian Chapel at Rock Creek Cemetery in Washington Desecrated - Priest

19 minutes ago
 NGOs asked to construct shelters for stray dogs

NGOs asked to construct shelters for stray dogs

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.