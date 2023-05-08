Six outlaws held, stolen items, drugs recovered in Dera

The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested six outlaws including five thieves recovering stolen goods, cash and drugs from their possession

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :The district police on Monday claimed to have arrested six outlaws including five thieves recovering stolen goods, cash and drugs from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the Daraban police led by SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan traced a theft case and arrested four thieves including Naseer Ullah son of Khan Zaman, Hussain Khan son of Ashraf Khan, Jaffer Khan son of Jallat Khan and Ayyaz Khan son of Ajab Khan residents of Maskoota, Daraban.

The police also recovered Rs 60,000 cash which the thieves received after selling the stolen goods.

Similarly, a team of Paharpur Police led by SHO Atta Ullah took immediate action into a theft case, traced and arrested accused namely Nazeer son of Ameer Bakhsh resident of Jaranwala, Paharpur.

The police also recovered two electric batteries and Rs 40,000 cash from his possession.

Meanwhile, the Cantt police led by SHO Sabir Hussain Baloch took action on a tip-off during patrolling and arrested accused drug dealer Suleman alias Bana resident of New Bannu Chungi. The police also recovered 275 grams of hashish and Rs 5,000 sale cash of drugs.

The police registered separate cases against all the arrested accused and sent them behind bars.