Six outlaws held; stolen items, stake money, illegal arms recovered in Tank

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Tank police have arrested six outlaws including thieves and gamblers recovering stolen items including two motorcycles, stake money and illegal arms from their possession, said police spokesman.

The spokesman said that District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz taking notice of increasing theft and dacoity incidents in the area had constituted a special team led by SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan and comprised of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station SHO Sher Afzal Khan and Incharge Investigation of the same police station Taoos Khan.

The police team, using all available resources and adopting modern scientific techniques, traced the theft cases and arrested two bike lifters namely Jamshed Ahmad son of Deed Ahmad, resident of Garah Shehbas and Rehan alias Zaidaan son of Soorat Khan, resident of Pathankot.

The police also recovered two motorcycles and Rs 11000 cash from their possession.

Furthermore, he said, the same police also arrested another accused named Khayal Muhammad alias Khayal son of Muhammad resident of Pathankot and recovered a Kalashnikov along with 23 cartridges, one electric battery and Rs 10,000 cash from him.

In another operation, the same police arrested three gamblers red-handedly and recovered Rs 14800 stake money from them.

