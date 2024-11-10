Six Outlaws Held; Stolen Items, Stake Money, Illegal Arms Recovered In Tank
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM
TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) The Tank police have arrested six outlaws including thieves and gamblers recovering stolen items including two motorcycles, stake money and illegal arms from their possession, said police spokesman.
The spokesman said that District Police Officer (DPO) Aslam Nawaz taking notice of increasing theft and dacoity incidents in the area had constituted a special team led by SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan and comprised of Shaheed Mureed Akbar (SMA) police station SHO Sher Afzal Khan and Incharge Investigation of the same police station Taoos Khan.
The police team, using all available resources and adopting modern scientific techniques, traced the theft cases and arrested two bike lifters namely Jamshed Ahmad son of Deed Ahmad, resident of Garah Shehbas and Rehan alias Zaidaan son of Soorat Khan, resident of Pathankot.
The police also recovered two motorcycles and Rs 11000 cash from their possession.
Furthermore, he said, the same police also arrested another accused named Khayal Muhammad alias Khayal son of Muhammad resident of Pathankot and recovered a Kalashnikov along with 23 cartridges, one electric battery and Rs 10,000 cash from him.
In another operation, the same police arrested three gamblers red-handedly and recovered Rs 14800 stake money from them.
APP/akt
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NGO to distribute 1,000 tricycles, wheelchairs among differently-abled persons3 minutes ago
-
ETPB chairman orders swift action on property rent assessment, recovery12 minutes ago
-
Accused hangs himself in Khanpur PS lockup12 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for tenancy act violations during search operation22 minutes ago
-
Police intensify crackdown on unfit PSVs22 minutes ago
-
Disappearance of traditional 'Takhti' writing leads to poor handwriting among students22 minutes ago
-
PHP nabs wanted 'criminal'32 minutes ago
-
Man kills stepmother32 minutes ago
-
Motorcycle accident claims one life and two injured in Abbottabad32 minutes ago
-
1500 liters adulterated milk wasted32 minutes ago
-
Vintage Car Rally Show held at DHA Peshawar32 minutes ago
-
Iranian Consul agrees with suggestion of visits by columnists, writers to strengthen Pak-Iran relati ..32 minutes ago