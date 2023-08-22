Open Menu

Six Outlaws Held, Stolen Items, Weapons Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2023 | 06:57 PM

The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested six outlaws recovering stolen goods, cash and illegal arms from their possession

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested six outlaws recovering stolen goods, cash and illegal arms from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, the Paharpur police led by SHO Attah Ullah Khan arrested accused Asif son of Rabnawaz who was wanted to police in two different theft cases.

The police also recovered a stolen motorcycle, two T-iron and other goods from him.

Similarly, Dera Town police arrested three accused and recovered Rs 30,000 cash, on stolen electric battery and two pistols along with ammunition from them.

Meanwhile, the Shaheed Nawab Khan police arrested two accused recovering a pistol from their possession.

The police registered separate cases against all the arrested accused and started further investigation.

