Six Outlaws Held, Weapons, Drugs Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2023 | 04:11 PM

Six outlaws held, weapons, drugs recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2023 ) :The Dera police said that they had apprehended six outlaws from various areas of the city, recovering drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

According to a spokesperson for the district police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, the police have intensified their crackdown against suspected criminals to eradicate crime in the city.

He said a team of Daraban police station led by SHO Atta Ullah Khan arrested an accused named Gulrez, son of Gulistan, and recovered 1,150 grams of hashish and a single-shot 12-bore gun along with five cartridges from his possession.

Similarly, Paroa police station SHO Zafar Abbas, along with his team, accused Muhammad Umar Farooq of recovering 950 grams of hashish, 380 grams of ice drugs, and 460 grams of heroin from him.

Moreover, the Saddar police team led by SHO Umar Iqbal Marwat arrested accused Abdulkhel and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with 10 cartridges. The same police also arrested accused Abdul Rehman with 427 grams of hashish and Muhammad Ramzan with a 30-bore pistol along with 7 cartridges.

Likewise, the Paharpur police, led by SHO Aftab Alam Baloch, arrested accused Muhammad Kamran for recovering 260 grams of ice drug and 120 grams of hashish from his possession. The same police also arrested accused Muhammad Ameer and recovered a 30-bore pistol along with five cartridges from him. The police registered separate cases against all the arrested accused and started further investigation.

