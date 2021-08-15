Six outlaws held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested six accused, including two proclaimed offenders (POs), and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

On a tip-off, Bhalwal police raided various areas and arrested four accused and recovered 20 litres liquor, a pistol 30-bore, a rifle 8mm and 20 cartridges from them.

The police also arrested two proclaimed offenders wanted in robbery and attempt to murder cases.

The outlaws were identified as Shahbaz, Nadeem, Tariq, Bashir, Ghulam Mustafa and Mughees Nazir.

Cases have been registered against the criminals.

Further investigation was underway.