Six Outlaws Held With Narcotics

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 03:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :District police arrested six outlaws and recovered narcotics as well as weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Wednesday that the teams of different police teams conducted raids at the areas under their jurisdiction and detained Rohail, Usama, Intizar Hussain, Muhammed Anwar, Muhammed Mansha and Ali Raza,besides recovering 1.

180kg hashish, 7 liters liquor and weapons from them.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases against them.

