Six outlaws nabbed; drugs, liquor recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2021 ) :The Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against liquor and drugs rounded up six persons from different areas and recovered 2055 grams charras, 25 liters liquor and other items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Murree police held a drug peddler namely Tariq Sabir and recovered 1500 grams charras from his possession.

In other raids, Westridge police held Arshad Mehmood for having 180 grams charras and Wisal Khan with 115 grams charras.

Wah Cantt police rounded up Zahid Mehmood for possessing 260 grams charras while Ratta Amral police netted Adeel Arshad and recovered 10 liters liquor. Mandra police also nabbed Khan Muhammad and seized 15 liters liquor.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he added.

Division Superintendent of Police appreciated police teams and directed them to continue operation against lawbreakers.