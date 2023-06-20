Six outlaws netted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Police netted six drug peddlers and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession here on Tuesday.

Police said that during continued drive against drug peddlers and criminals,the teams of different police stations conducted raids within the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested six drug pushers and recovered 135 liters of liquor and 02 pistols 30 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Taimoor,Ali,Waseem,Farooq,Ahmad and Sheraz.

Cases were registered against the accused.