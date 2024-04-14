Open Menu

Six Outlaws Netted, Narcotics, Weapons Recovered

Sumaira FH Published April 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

Six outlaws netted, narcotics, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended six outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

A public relations officer said on Sunday that, responding to the directions of DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Meanwhile, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Adnan Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Likewise, the Karachi Company police team arrested two accused namely Abdul Samad and Bilal and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession. The Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Fazal Subhan and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.

Moreover, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Baqir Hussain and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession, The Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Nisar ul Haq Minhas and recovered 610 grams heroin from his possession.

The police have registered separate cases against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The DIG Operations directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements, as the Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with police and to report any suspicious activity or information on the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the “ICT-15"app for immediate assistance.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Police Drugs Company Criminals Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 April 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 April 2024

8 hours ago
 I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Gra ..

I Am Maximus gives 'lucky boy' Townsend maiden Grand National win

18 hours ago
 CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to en ..

CM Punjab approves number of recommendations to enhance law&order

18 hours ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif condoles over loss of lives in lightni ..

18 hours ago
 NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I ..

NZ team to arrive in Islamabad on Sunday for T20I series

18 hours ago
'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

'The water is coming': Russians flee flooded homes

18 hours ago
 Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title part ..

Bayern beat Cologne to delay Leverkusen title party

18 hours ago
 Man loses life, other injured after falling from r ..

Man loses life, other injured after falling from roof

18 hours ago
 PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related ..

PM, SG Muslim World League discuss matters related to Muslim Ummah

18 hours ago
 Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Tal ..

Newly elected senators from Sindh meets Faryal Talpur

18 hours ago
 CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive ..

CPO orders arrest of former constable over festive firing

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan