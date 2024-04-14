Six outlaws netted, narcotics, weapons recovered

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) apprehended six outlaws from different areas of the city during the last 24 hours and recovered drugs and weapons from their possession.

A public relations officer said on Sunday that, responding to the directions of DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari, the Islamabad Capital Police has intensified its crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Meanwhile, the Aabpara police team arrested an accused namely Adnan Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol from his possession.

Likewise, the Karachi Company police team arrested two accused namely Abdul Samad and Bilal and recovered two 30-bore pistols from their possession. The Tarnol police team arrested an accused namely Fazal Subhan and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.

Moreover, the Noon police team arrested an accused namely Baqir Hussain and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession, The Lohi Bher police team arrested an accused namely Nisar ul Haq Minhas and recovered 610 grams heroin from his possession.

The police have registered separate cases against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The DIG Operations directed the police officials to further intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements, as the Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.

The citizens are urged to cooperate with police and to report any suspicious activity or information on the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the “ICT-15"app for immediate assistance.