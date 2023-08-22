Open Menu

Six Pakistan Army Soldiers Embrace Martyrdom Amid Gallantly Fighting Terrorists In South Waziristan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 22, 2023 | 04:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Six soldiers of the Pakistan Army on Tuesday embraced martyrdom while gallantly fighting terrorists amid heavy fire exchange and eliminated four terrorists in the general area of Asman Manza of South Waziristan District.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, a fire exchange took place between the Army troops and terrorists in the general area of Asman Manza, South Waziristan District on August 22.

The Army troops effectively engaged the terrorists' location and resultantly four terrorists were sent to hell, while two terrorists were injured.

Sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

"Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.

