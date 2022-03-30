Six Pakistani peacekeepers embrace martyrdom in Congo helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as six soldiers of Pakistan Army serving as peacekeepers embraced martyrdom on Tuesday during a helicopter crash while undertaking a reconnaissance mission under UN peace keeping Mission in Congo.

The Pakistan Aviation Unit was deployed in UN Mission Congo on peace keeping duties since 2011, where on 29 March, while undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo, one PUMA Helicopter crashed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It added that the exact cause of crash was yet to be ascertained as a total of eight UN peacekeepers were on board including six Pakistanis Officers and soldiers who embraced martyrdom.

The martyred Pakistani troops were identified as Lieutenant Colonel Asif Ali Awan, Pilot Major Saad Nomani, Pilot, Major Faizan Ali, Naib Subedar Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer, Havaldar Muhammad Ismail, and Crew Chief Lance Havaldar Muhamad Jamil, Gunner.

The ISPR said Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realize ideals of global peace and security through active support in various UN Peacekeeping missions.

"Our Peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict prone areas through devotion and, if necessary , rendering supreme sacrifices", it added.