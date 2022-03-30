UrduPoint.com

Six Pakistani Peacekeepers Embrace Martyrdom In Congo Helicopter Crash

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Six Pakistani peacekeepers embrace martyrdom in Congo helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as six soldiers of Pakistan Army serving as peacekeepers embraced martyrdom on Tuesday during a helicopter crash while undertaking a reconnaissance mission under UN peace keeping Mission in Congo.

The Pakistan Aviation Unit was deployed in UN Mission Congo on peace keeping duties since 2011, where on 29 March, while undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo, one PUMA Helicopter crashed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

It added that the exact cause of crash was yet to be ascertained as a total of eight UN peacekeepers were on board including six Pakistanis Officers and soldiers who embraced martyrdom.

The martyred Pakistani troops were identified as Lieutenant Colonel Asif Ali Awan, Pilot Major Saad Nomani, Pilot, Major Faizan Ali, Naib Subedar Sami Ullah Khan, Flight Engineer, Havaldar Muhammad Ismail, and Crew Chief Lance Havaldar Muhamad Jamil, Gunner.

The ISPR said Pakistan has always played a pivotal role as responsible member of the international community to help realize ideals of global peace and security through active support in various UN Peacekeeping missions.

"Our Peacekeepers have always distinguished themselves in executing challenging peacekeeping tasks in conflict prone areas through devotion and, if necessary , rendering supreme sacrifices", it added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army United Nations ISPR Congo March

Recent Stories

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: As ..

Pakistan always believed in peace, work for it: Asad Umar

34 minutes ago
 US Court Rejects Russian Businessman Deripaska's B ..

US Court Rejects Russian Businessman Deripaska's Bid to Lift Sanctions - Filing

35 minutes ago
 Samson leads Royals to big IPL win over Hyderabad

Samson leads Royals to big IPL win over Hyderabad

35 minutes ago
 Top EU Diplomat Says Not Everyone Shares Bloc View ..

Top EU Diplomat Says Not Everyone Shares Bloc View on Conflict in Ukraine

35 minutes ago
 Depleted Australia stun Pakistan in opening ODI

Depleted Australia stun Pakistan in opening ODI

35 minutes ago
 Rising Inflation Leading Worry for Over 60% of Ame ..

Rising Inflation Leading Worry for Over 60% of Americans in March - Poll

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.