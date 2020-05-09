MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2020) A blast of an improvised explosive device (IED) hit a Pakistani military vehicle near the border with Iran, leaving six servicemen dead, spokesperson for the national Armed Forces Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said.

"1 offr, 5 soldiers embraced shahadat as FC South #Balochistan vehicle was targeted with remote controlled IED while returning from patrolling in Buleda, 14 kms [over 8 miles] from Pak-Iran Border, to check possible routes used by terrorists in mountainous terrain of Mekran," Iftikhar wrote on his Twitter page on late Friday.

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Pakistan has been facing an insurgency in Balochistan since 1947, with Baloch nationalist organizations struggling to create an independent state. The Balochi is also a major ethnic minority in Iran and Afghanistan.