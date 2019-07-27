UrduPoint.com
Six Pakistani Soldiers Martyred In Cross Border Attack From Afghanistan

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 17 minutes ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 04:12 PM

Six Pakistani soldiers martyred in cross border attack from Afghanistan

Terrorists from across the border opened fire at Pakistan Army soldiers patrolling near Gurbaz, North Wazirstan near the Pak-Afghan border.  

Miranshah (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) At least six Pakistani soldiers have been martyred in a cross border attack from Afghanistan in North Waziristan.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorists from across the border opened fire at Pakistan Army soldiers patrolling near Gurbaz, North Wazirstan near the Pak-Afghan border.

The martyred soldiers include Havaldar Khalid, Sepoy Naveed, Sepoy Bachal, Sepoy Ali Raza, Sepoy M Babar and Sepoy Ahsan.

The Pak Army gave a befitting response to the attack, the ISPR added.

Meanwhile, four soldiers were martyred in Balochistan in an attack on Frontier Corps (FC) personnel in Balochistan.

Following the attack, ISPR DG Major General Asif Ghafoor took to Twitter and condemned the attacks.

“Shahadat of 6 sldrs on Pak-Afg Bdr & 4 in Bln is the sacrifice Pakistan making for peace in the region. While security of tribal areas has been improved with efforts now focused to solidify border, inimical forces are attempting to destabilise Bln. Their efforts shall IA fail,” he wrote.

