Six parking stand contractors arrested for over charging

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration have arrested six parking stand contractors for charging extra fee from the citizens during a crackdown launched in the city here on Sunday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Amir Karim Khan, the Assistant Commissioner City Khawaja Umair Mahmood launched a crackdown against the parking stands involved in charging extra fee from citizens. The officer visited different parking stands and found six contractors involved in charging extra fee from the citizens.

The contractors of Nishtar hospital, board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Jiddah Plaza and three others commercial points have been arrested and separate cases have been registered against them.

Speaking on the occasion, AC Khawaja Umair Mahmood said that the deputy commissioner has directed for implementation of district administration order regarding parking fee. He said that parking fee rates were being displayed at all parking stands of the city adding that strict action would be taken against the violators.