Six Parliamentarians From Balochistan To Be Honoured For Outstanding Services

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 13, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Six parliamentarians from Balochistan to be honoured for outstanding services

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2024) Six parliamentarians from Balochistan would be honoured for their outstanding services and to discuss this, Chairman of Balochistan International Think Tank, Awais Jadoon, met with the Speaker of the Balochistan Assembly, Captain (R) Abdul Khaliq Achakzai, in his chamber.

The meeting discussed awarding outstanding parliamentarians with the Quaid-e-Azam International Award, Nelson Mandela Award, and Imam Khomeini Award.

It may be recalled that these awards will be given to members of the assembly for their parliamentary services, human rights efforts, dedication to upholding the rule of law and constitution, establishing democracy, and working towards solving public issues.

The final selection of Names for the awards will be made soon and the selection committee members are currently being considered. Once the committee is formed, nominations will be required to be submitted within a week.

The chairman of the Balochistan International Think Tank, Awais Jadoon, will announce the committee.

These awards are part of the Heroes of Earth series, specifically the Balochistan chapter, aimed at highlighting the outstanding services of parliamentarians to showcase their efforts towards the development and prosperity of the province on an international platform.

