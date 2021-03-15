UrduPoint.com
Six Passenger Buses Impounded Over Violations Of Corona SoP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 01:48 PM

Six passenger buses impounded over violations of corona SoP

District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded six passenger buses over violation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched here on Monday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) impounded six passenger buses over violation of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SoP) during a crackdown launched here on Monday.

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Qamar-Ul-Zaman Qaisrani, the Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin alongwith his team launched a crackdown against transporters involved in violations of coronavirus SoP.

Secretary RTA Rana Mohsin said that protection would public lives was top priority and no one would be allowed to put lives on risk.

He said that government instructions regarding preventive measures against COVID-19 would be strict implemented.

He directed transporters to ensure use of face mask for every passengers and avoid giving tickets to the passengers without mask.

He directed transporters to ensure sanitizers at their stands and cleanliness at waiting rooms of the buses and wagon stands otherwise strict legal action would be taken against them.

