Six Passengers Hurt As Van Overturned
Umer Jamshaid Published March 16, 2024 | 12:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) At least six passengers sustained injuries as van overturned after its tyre burst near Adda Larr Bahawalpur road here on Saturday.
According to Rescue officials, a passenger van was on it's way when it's tyre burst and it turned turtle near Adda Larr Bahawalpur road.
As a result, six passengers sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.
APP/sak
1220 hrs
Recent Stories
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary
Tecno Unveils Cutting-Edge AI and AR Flagship Products at MWC 2024: A Glimpse in ..
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 March 2024
Civil, Military leadership vow to work together for Pakistan
Govt keeps petrol price steady, raises diesel by Rs1.77 per Litre
No IAEA official visiting Pakistan: Foreign Office
Transfer, posting of several SSPs of Sindh ordered
Wild poliovirus case reported from Chaman
Released Senegal opponent makes first public appearance in months
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Current govt may not last beyond May, says Fawad Chaudhary18 minutes ago
-
15 shopkeepers held over profiteering, hoarding25 minutes ago
-
Two notorious drug peddlers held, 8kg drugs recovered25 minutes ago
-
Father killed,son injured in firing incident26 minutes ago
-
Over 188,377 ration bags distributed under Negahban Ramazan Package in Rwp division35 minutes ago
-
Modi govt outlaws 2 more pro-freedom parties in IIOJK, extends ban on JKLF for another 5 years45 minutes ago
-
Weather to remain dry, cold continue in upper districts55 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers 150 kg drugs in 11 operations56 minutes ago
-
Woman receives bullet injuries as her husband opens fire56 minutes ago
-
Crown Prince reaffirms Saudi support for Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Lahore man jailed over second marriage without permission of first wife1 hour ago
-
Dera police arrested 5 outlaws: Hashish, Illegal weapons recovered2 hours ago