Six passengers hurt as van overturned

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) At least six passengers sustained injuries as van overturned after its tyre burst near Adda Larr Bahawalpur road here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, a passenger van was on it's way when it's tyre burst and it turned turtle near Adda Larr Bahawalpur road.

As a result, six passengers sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Nishtar hospital after providing first aid.

