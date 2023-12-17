Six passengers in road mishap

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Six people, including two women, sustained injuries after a speeding bus collided with a truck amid fog near Taunsa Morr in the district of Kot Addu on Sunday.

According to Rescue 1122, three injured persons were given first aid on the spot; however, the other three were shifted to hospitals.

Two women are also among the injured.

The local police are investigating the incident.