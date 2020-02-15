UrduPoint.com
Six Passengers Injured As Bus Overturned In Khanewal

Six passengers injured as bus overturned in Khanewal

At least six passengers sustained injuries as bus turned turtle near overhead bridge Kacha Khoh on Saturday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2020 ) :At least six passengers sustained injuries as bus turned turtle near overhead bridge Kacha Khoh on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger bus was going to Faisalabad from Multan and overturned near overhead bridge Kacha Khoh due to over-speeding.

As a result, six passengers sustained injuries. The injured were identified as Fouzia Bibi, Ghulam Mustafa, Maira Aftab, Zohra Rafiq, Shafqat bibi and Mohid Hussain.

Rescue 1122 provided first-aid to five minor injured on the spotwhile shifted one injured to Civil hospital.

