Six passengers injured as bus overturned in Khanewal

At least six passengers sustained injuries as bus turned turtle near overhead bridge Kacha Khoh on Saturday

According to Rescue 1122 sources, a passenger bus was going to Faisalabad from Multan and overturned near overhead bridge Kacha Khoh due to over-speeding.

As a result, six passengers sustained injuries. The injured were identified as Fouzia Bibi, Ghulam Mustafa, Maira Aftab, Zohra Rafiq, Shafqat bibi and Mohid Hussain.

Rescue 1122 provided first-aid to five minor injured on the spotwhile shifted one injured to Civil hospital.