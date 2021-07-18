UrduPoint.com
Six Passengers Sustain Injuries As Van Overturns

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

Six passengers sustain injuries as van overturns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Six passengers sustained serious injuries after a van overturned to save a motorcyclist, at Qasba Larr, 20 kilometer away from Multan.

According to Rescue 1122, a passenger van was heading to Bahawalpur when it overturned to rescue a motorcyclist near Mattaywali village.

Resultantly, six persons sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the injured persons to Nishtar hospital. Police concerned is investigating the incident.

More Stories From Pakistan

