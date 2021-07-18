Six passengers sustain injuries as van overturns

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Six passengers sustained serious injuries after a van overturned to save a motorcyclist, at Qasba Larr, 20 kilometer away from Multan.

According to Rescue 1122, a passenger van was heading to Bahawalpur when it overturned to rescue a motorcyclist near Mattaywali village.

Resultantly, six persons sustained injuries. Rescue 1122 rushed to the site and shifted the injured persons to Nishtar hospital. Police concerned is investigating the incident.