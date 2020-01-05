Six Passengers Sustain Injuries As Van Overturns
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 07:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) ::Six passengers sustained injuries after a van overturned near Adda Larr, here on Sunday.
According to Rescue 1122 sources, a tyre of the van broke away suddenly at Basti Wazirabad. As a resultant, the van overturned, injuring people travelling in it.
The injured were shifted to Nishtar Hospital by Rescue 1122. The van was heading to Multan from Bahawalpur.