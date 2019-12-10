Six passengers with fake visas held at Multan International Airport

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Federal Investigation Agency ( FIA ) took six women passengers in custody on the charge of having fake visas for Umrah, here at Multan International Airport

According to FIA sources, Jamshaid, an agent of Zoya International had allegedly given fake visas to six women for Umrah and they were heading for Umrah by flight PK-715 The passengers were shifted to FIA circle.

Further investigation was under way.