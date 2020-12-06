Six patients die in Khyber Teaching Hospital due to lack of oxygen supply

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2020 ) :Six patients, majority of them suffering from coronavirus infection died here at Khyber Teaching Hospital on Saturday night due to lack of oxygen supply.

Confirming the incident, Provincial Minister for Health, Taimur Khan Jhagra shared on his twitter account, "there was an incident last involving a shortage of oxygen supply,".

"I have directed the board of Governors (BoG), to conduct an immediate inquiry and take action within 48 hours or if otherwise required, government will immediately orders its own independent inquiry ", Taimor added.

Sharing details of the gory incident, Spokesman of KTH, Farhad Khan apprised newsmen that among the deceased five were patients of COVID-19.

The patients were admitted in hospital's coronavirus ward and one was in intensive care unit, Farhad added.

He said hospital got its oxygen supply from Rawalpindi which did not receive on time and caused shortage as a result of which six patients breathed their last.

Another officials of KTH said there were about 120 oxygen cylinder in the back up but due to spike in cases of coronavirus patients at country level a sudden shortage occurred.

Expressing anguish and grief over the incident, Provincial Minister for Labour and former Spokesman of KP Government, Shaukat Yousafzai said inquiry has been ordered and stern action would be taken over persons found involved in negligence.

Chief Minister KP, Mahmood Khan while taking notice of incident has held out assurance that a probe within the incident would be completed within 48 hours. He also assured of taking stern action against responsible.