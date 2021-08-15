Six patients die of COVID-19 at LU hospital

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :Six coronavirus patients belonging to different districts, died at Liaquat University hospital during the last 24 hours.

According to health department sources, Ghulam Ali, Jhudo and Mst.

Nasim of Badin district, Wishandas of Mirpurkhas and Shakil Ahmed and Mst. Bano of Hyderabad lost their lives due to COVID-19.

All the dead bodies have been handed over to the heirs of deceased while adopting COVID-19 protocols for the last rituals, sources said.