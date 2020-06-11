UrduPoint.com
Six Patients Lose Battle Against COVID-19 At Nishtar Hospital

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:37 PM

Six patients lose battle against COVID-19 at Nishtar Hospital

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Six patients lost battle of life against coronovirus at Nishtar Hopsital within the last 24 hours taking the tally to 90 so far while 58 positive cases were admitted with the health facility.

Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases,Dr Irfan Arshad on Thursday said that a total of 103 patients of COVID-19 were admitted in hospitals while 32 were suspected.

Seven patients were in serious condition and were on ventilator.

