Six patients recovered from coronavirus at Civil Hospital

Tue 14th April 2020 | 05:57 PM

As many as six coronavirus patients under treatment at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur have fully recovered from the disease and sent back to their homes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as six coronavirus patients under treatment at Civil Hospital Bahawalpur have fully recovered from the disease and sent back to their homes.

According to Medical Superintendent Civil Hospital Bahawalpur Dr Rana Muhammad Yousuf, five of these patients were discharged today.

These included three pilgrims who returned from Iran, one widow of deceased Ahmad Hasan who had died due to coronavirus and his infant granddaughter.

He told that one patient namely Muhammad Abubakar was already discharged last week. He said that the doctors and paramedic staff of the hospital was equipped with Personal Protective Equipment received from National Disaster Management Authority. Medical Superintendent said that the hospital was fully prepared to take care of coronavirus patients and recover of under-treatment patients is proof of efficiency and dedication of hospital doctors and paramedical staff.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

