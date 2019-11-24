Six patterns of climate change causing Rs 700 bln loss annually

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :Six major patterns of climate change are causing around Rs 700 billion loss annually in the country.

According to a Ministry of Climate Change document, these six sectors included environmental degradation, deforestation, lack of solid waste management, wastewater treatment facilities and poor access to clean and safe drinking water, which are the worst areas vulnerable to climate change.

"The government is all set to transform overall outlook of the country's cities, which are in a bad shape for lack of green characters and adequate basic life sustaining facilities," the ministry sources told APP.