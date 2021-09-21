Six peddlers arrested, narcotics recovered

UrduPoint.com

Tue 21st September 2021 | 05:18 PM

Six drug peddlers have been arrested from different areas and narcotics were recovered from their possessions, police said on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2021 ) :Six drug peddlers have been arrested from different areas and narcotics were recovered from their possessions, police said on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested during crackdown in the limits of AMJS, Bhana Mari, Gulbahar and Faqirabad police stations. The police claimed to have recovered collectively 1.

5Kg ice-drug and 2Kg hashish from them.

The AJMS police arrested two accused Bilal and Rasheed, Gulbahar police arrested Mohammad Ilyas, Bhana Mari police arrested Bilal, and Faqirabad police arrested an accused Fayaz Khan.

Similarly, a woman smuggler was arrested by Chamkani police for her alleged involvement in smuggling of 504gm ice, 1Kg opium, and 2Kg hashish in a passenger van near Tarnab area.

