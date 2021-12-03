Six people among four cops hurt in road mishap

At least six persons including four cops sustained injuries as prison van collided with bus near Wisandy Wali Rohilanwali road on today morning

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :At least six persons including four cops sustained injuries as prison van collided with bus near Wisandy Wali Rohilanwali road on today morning.

According to Rescue officials, a prison van carrying prisoners was going to Jatoi from Muzaffargarh and collided with bus near Wisandy Wali.

As a result, six people including four police personnel and two prisoners sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Rural health center Rohilanwali.