Six People Among Four Cops Hurt In Road Mishap

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 12:50 PM

At least six persons including four cops sustained injuries as prison van collided with bus near Wisandy Wali Rohilanwali road on today morning

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :At least six persons including four cops sustained injuries as prison van collided with bus near Wisandy Wali Rohilanwali road on today morning.

According to Rescue officials, a prison van carrying prisoners was going to Jatoi from Muzaffargarh and collided with bus near Wisandy Wali.

As a result, six people including four police personnel and two prisoners sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to Rural health center Rohilanwali.

