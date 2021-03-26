Six people burnt in an explosion at a cylinder shop in City

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :Six people were burnt in an explosion at a cylinder shop in front of Yakutat Teddy Pump in Peshawar on Friday, official of the Rescue 1122 confirmed.

According to details, the officials of the Rescue 1122 took prompt action after the tragic incident and the ambulances and fire vehicles of Rescue 1122 reached to the spot by starting rescue operations besides shifting the burnt people to the hospital and also provided medical aid to others on the spot.

The firefighters tried their hardest in controlling the fire.

The injured were being shifted to Burn Center in Hayatabad Medical Complex for further treatment.

Five ambulances and two fire engines of Rescue 1122 participated in the operation.